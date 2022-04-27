BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will report $35.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the lowest is $32.47 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year sales of $181.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.60 million to $185.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.02 million, with estimates ranging from $208.80 million to $258.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million.

BBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

