Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

BPTH stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.66. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

