Bio-Techne (TECH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $382.13 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $347.88 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.30. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

