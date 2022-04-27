BioAtla (BCAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect BioAtla to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioAtla alerts:

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCAB shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 315,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BioAtla by 10,071.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioAtla by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in BioAtla by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.