BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Down 83.6% in April

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the March 31st total of 758,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BVXV shares. Aegis started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BVXV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.