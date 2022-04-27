BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.52.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVXV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.