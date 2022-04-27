Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Down 92.6% in April

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the March 31st total of 406,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:BTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,081. Bit Brother has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

