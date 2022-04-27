BK Technologies Co. (BKTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

BK Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BKTI stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.34.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.23% of BK Technologies worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

