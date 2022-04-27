Black Diamond Group (BDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Black Diamond Group to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million.

Shares of BDI opened at C$4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.55. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$90,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$545,679. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$37,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,509. Insiders sold 48,416 shares of company stock worth $215,380 in the last quarter.

BDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

