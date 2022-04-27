Black Hills (BKH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Black Hills has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.950-$4.150 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKH stock opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

