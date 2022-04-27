Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. 848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,506. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Black Hills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

