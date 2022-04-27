Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

BKH opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.70. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 125.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

