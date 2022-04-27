Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.70. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Black Hills by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.