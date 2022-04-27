Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 77.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,581. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BSM shares. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

