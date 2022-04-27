Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Blackline Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLN. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.51 million.

In related news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

