Blackline Safety Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report released on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

BLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.88.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million.

In other news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

