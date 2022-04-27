BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 813.5% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BOE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 14,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,694. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.