BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 5,366.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

MPA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 70,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,987. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.