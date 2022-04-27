BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. The company had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $783.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.