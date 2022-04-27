Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,148. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

