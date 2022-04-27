Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.32. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.