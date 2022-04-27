Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%.

Shares of BKEP opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

