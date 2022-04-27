Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%.
Shares of BKEP opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
