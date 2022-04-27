Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Blueprint Medicines has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BPMC opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,632,000 after acquiring an additional 138,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

