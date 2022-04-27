BMO Capital Markets Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $570.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $635.00 to $570.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.43.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $456.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.57.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.