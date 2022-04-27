BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$2.70

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.35 target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.21. 46,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,704. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$180.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.08.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

