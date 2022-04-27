BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.
TSE:ZUT traded down 0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 26.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,213. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of 23.67 and a 52 week high of 27.27.
