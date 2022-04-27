BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 81.6% in April

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE DHF remained flat at $$2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,583. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 972,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 238,401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

