BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 81.6% in April

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE DHF remained flat at $$2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,583. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.