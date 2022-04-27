BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of DHF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. 116,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,583. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
