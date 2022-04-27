BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of DHF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. 116,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,583. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 972,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 238,401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.