Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$68.50 at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOWFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

BOWFF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 94.64%. The business had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

