Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.50 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $12.52 on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. 1,006,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average is $202.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a 1-year low of $166.85 and a 1-year high of $258.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

