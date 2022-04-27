Boenning Scattergood Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.
NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.15.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.
About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.