BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,585. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.37. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,160. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

