Booking (BKNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $87 EPS for the current fiscal year and $120 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,159.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,222.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,335.82. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.48.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.