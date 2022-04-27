BorgWarner (BWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. BorgWarner has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.150-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.15-$4.60 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWA opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 480,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 5,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 416,846 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

