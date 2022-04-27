Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.

NYSE BSX traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 377,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,488,000 after purchasing an additional 273,082 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 801,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

