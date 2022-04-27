Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.72-12.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.90.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,488,000 after purchasing an additional 273,082 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 801,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

