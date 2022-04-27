Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. Boston Scientific also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,488,000 after purchasing an additional 273,082 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 801,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

