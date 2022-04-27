Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.
Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.
In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 71,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
