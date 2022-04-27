Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BHR opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $401.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.65. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 888,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

