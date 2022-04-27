Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.