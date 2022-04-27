BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
