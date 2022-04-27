Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Set to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Brigham Minerals to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brigham Minerals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 50.45%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 140,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.