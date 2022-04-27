Bright Health Group (BHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Bright Health Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bright Health Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

BHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

