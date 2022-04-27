Brinker International (EAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EAT stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 42,514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 91,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

