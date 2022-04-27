British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.88) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.51) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($47.80) to GBX 3,675 ($46.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,783.89 ($48.23).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,320 ($42.31) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.96) and a one year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,229.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,944.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.98), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($355,051.72). Insiders have acquired a total of 14 shares of company stock worth $45,156 over the last quarter.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

