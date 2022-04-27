Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will post sales of $7.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $27.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $29.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $28.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 55,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

