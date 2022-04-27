Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will post sales of $7.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $27.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $29.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $28.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.
Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 55,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.