Brokerages Anticipate Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) will report sales of $37.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Credo Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $39.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will report full-year sales of $106.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.95 million, with estimates ranging from $196.90 million to $197.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Credo Technology Group.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07.
About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
