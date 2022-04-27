Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,602 shares of company stock worth $6,415. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,464 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $367,000. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,296 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Epizyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.