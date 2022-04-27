Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will announce ($1.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the lowest is ($1.82). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 521,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,692,648. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

