Brokerages Anticipate ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. ONEOK reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

